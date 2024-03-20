Undeterred by the success of the iPhone, Xiaomi has 50% off its 13T Pro 😱

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is the latest generation of high-end Android smartphones. Xiaomi is known for offering excellent value for money across categories: entry, mid-range and high-end. The Xiaomi 13T Pro priced at 899 euros for the 512 GB version is, by default, a very good value considering the features.

If you want to equip yourself with a decent smartphone, fast and with good UX, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is clearly a model to consider. This is more the case because AliExpress displays a cheeky birthday discount on this product. In this case, the 512 GB version goes for 480 euros instead of 899 euros, or an immediate 50% discount. To do this, you have to combine the current discount with the promo code AAFR80.

This is the first time we’ve seen the Xiaomi 13T Pro at this price, be it on AliExpress or elsewhere. But the online retailer is working on its pricing for its “anniversary” operation, its biggest operation of the year. To get the best image, he breaks down the price of all the bestsellers. This way you get crazy discounts on iPhones, Galaxys and Xiaomis too.

You should not assume that during the rest of the year it does as well. It’s extraordinary and it’s very limited: only a hundred pieces of this Xiaomi 13T Pro are left at this price. Remember that the model is guaranteed by the manufacturer (2 years) and you have the right of withdrawal within 14 days (after delivery). This allows you to buy it safely and check that it meets your expectations.

Premium Smartphones (Except Price)

Starting with the 2023 school year, the high-end smartphone market has welcomed a new major player: Xiaomi 13T Pro. The latest addition to the 13T series, this model is distinguished by an impressive technical sheet and a refined design – which will meet the expectations of the general public. Its 6.67″ QHD+ AMOLED screen offers great fluidity and user experience with a solid 144Hz refresh rate.

True to its values, Xiaomi doesn’t skimp on the means to offer a first-rate photo experience with the Xiaomi 13T Pro. The photo device developed with Leica is composed of a triple module with a 50 Mpx main sensor, a 12 Mpx ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50 Mpx telephoto lens. On the front, the 20 Mpx sensor allows you to take great selfies (often overlooked).

In addition to its photo and video capabilities, the Xiaomi 13T Pro boasts a 5,000 mAh battery, which is compatible with 120W fast charging. It promises over a day and a half of usage with 17 hours of video playback and a full recharge in 19 minutes. The Mediatek Dimensity 9200+ processor is quite good, even if it’s not on par with the latest iPhone 15 Pro or Qualcomm’s latest generation SoCs. That said, it’s very adequate for a product of this caliber.

On the official website, the 512 GB version of the Xiaomi 13T Pro costs 899 euros. It is a product that still sells at this price and that offers good value for money. But AliExpress, as the world leader in e-commerce, benefits from strong links with Xiaomi (due to its origins) and is therefore able to offer wholesale prices that cannot be found elsewhere. At less than 500 euros, you should not hesitate for this high-end model either.

