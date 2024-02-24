Under pressure from Donnarumma, PSG found his place

In: PSG.

By Hadrien Rivayrand

PSG can sometimes be surprising on the transfer market. Next summer, it is said that the capital club will be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper.

In the capital, we can be satisfied with Gianluigi Donnarumma’s impressive performances since the start of the season. If his kicking game isn’t quite in line with what Luis Enrique wants to put in, it’s clear the Italian is living up to expectations. However, rumors are never far from the former Milan man. Some sources talk of a possible departure next summer while others suggest the competition will be put in his clutches.

Donnarumma, a threat in the air?





According to information from team, PSG are seriously considering recruiting for the goalkeeper position. It must be said that Keylor Navas will go, that Sergio Rico is recovering and Arnau Tenas is not yet fully ready. The French media make it clear that one name really appeals to the Ile-de-France management: Gregor Cobel. Starting goalkeeper for Borussia Dortmund, the Swiss is still under contract at the Ruhr until June 2028. There have been contacts in recent months with Kobel’s staff to prepare for a possible move to PSG. In any case, this information puts a little more pressure on Donnarumma at a time when the French champions are in a crucial moment of their season. Even if he is playing at a very good level, a poor performance in the Champions League could convince the management of Paris Saint-Germain to sell him or impose a very high level of competition on him. Gregor Kobel has already crossed paths with PSG this season, having been in the Champions League group. The 26-year-old goalkeeper made 32 appearances for Marsupiax in all competitions during this 2023-24 financial year.