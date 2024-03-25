UN Security Council adopts first resolution calling for ‘immediate ceasefire’

This is the first incident since October 7. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution making the demand “Immediate Ceasefire” In Gaza, Monday 25 March. 14 votes in favor and one abstention, voted with the text “Demand for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan”, qWhich had already started, two weeks ago “Bring about a permanent ceasefire” And “Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Similar calls had already been blocked several times, notably by the United States, which this time avoided. The resolution was supported by Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Slovenia and Switzerland, i.e. non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Follow our live stream.

Hamas reports a new toll of 32,333 people killed in the Gaza Strip. A statement from Hamas’ health ministry also claimed that 107 people had been killed in the past 24 hours and a total of 74,694 wounded in the Palestinian territories since the start of the war on October 7.

The Israeli army continues its military operations around the two hospitals. More than 20 Palestinian fighters were killed in the surrounding 24 hours Al-Chifa Hospital in Gaza And no Al-Amal Hospital In Khan Younes, according to Sena.

UNRWA says it is barred from delivering any aid to northern Gaza. “Despite the tragedy unfolding before our eyes, the Israeli authorities have informed the UN that they will no longer allow UNRWA food convoys north.” From the Gaza Strip, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees announced on Sunday.

Any “forced population transfer” would constitute a “war crime”, declared Emmanuel Macron. The French President reminded Benjamin Netanyahu “strongly opposed to it” to the Israeli offensive on Rafah, during a telephone interview on Sunday.