News

UN Security Council adopts first resolution calling for ‘immediate ceasefire’

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 1 minute read

This is the first incident since October 7. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution making the demand “Immediate Ceasefire” In Gaza, Monday 25 March. 14 votes in favor and one abstention, voted with the text “Demand for an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan”, qWhich had already started, two weeks ago “Bring about a permanent ceasefire” And “Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Similar calls had already been blocked several times, notably by the United States, which this time avoided. The resolution was supported by Algeria, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea, Slovenia and Switzerland, i.e. non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Follow our live stream.

Hamas reports a new toll of 32,333 people killed in the Gaza Strip. A statement from Hamas’ health ministry also claimed that 107 people had been killed in the past 24 hours and a total of 74,694 wounded in the Palestinian territories since the start of the war on October 7.

The Israeli army continues its military operations around the two hospitals. More than 20 Palestinian fighters were killed in the surrounding 24 hours Al-Chifa Hospital in Gaza And no Al-Amal Hospital In Khan Younes, according to Sena.

UNRWA says it is barred from delivering any aid to northern Gaza. “Despite the tragedy unfolding before our eyes, the Israeli authorities have informed the UN that they will no longer allow UNRWA food convoys north.” From the Gaza Strip, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees announced on Sunday.

Any “forced population transfer” would constitute a “war crime”, declared Emmanuel Macron. The French President reminded Benjamin Netanyahu “strongly opposed to it” to the Israeli offensive on Rafah, during a telephone interview on Sunday.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Live – War in Ukraine: Oil site attacked in Russia at night

January 25, 2024

Argentina for sale? Controversy after the Miley Decree that abolished land purchase restrictions for foreigners

January 6, 2024

Putin Congratulates His Soldiers, “People’s Heroes”…

February 23, 2024

In Mali, the junta announced the “end with immediate effect” of the Algiers Agreement

January 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button