UN General Assembly calls for regulation of artificial intelligence

It is a novelty that arouses excitement and anxiety. Faced with the explosion of artificial intelligence (AI), the UN General Assembly has called for its establishment. “Standards” International organizations, on Thursday 21 March, adopted its first resolution on this sensitive social issue.

“Today we are at an inflection point. Artificial intelligence poses universal existential challenges,” American Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield declared, specifically mentioning it “Deep Fax” Who takes risk “Undermining the integrity of political debate in a year when more than half the world will elect its leaders”.

“But AI also presents important universal opportunities to accelerate the fight against poverty, to save lives, to protect our planet.” She added, explaining “advantages” Already observed for medical diagnosis or agriculture.

The resolution focuses on the potential benefits from AI

The text, drafted by the United States and co-sponsored by dozens of countries, was adopted by consensus, without a vote, after several months of negotiations. “It shows that this issue of AI is so profound in terms of change, not only in terms of technology, but also in terms of opportunities, that it transcends the usual geopolitical divisions at the UN.” A senior American official commented.

The resolution, which excludes AI from the military domain, highlights that “Those standards must be established to ensure that artificial intelligence systems are safe, secure and trustworthy.” And this, with intent “Promote rather than hinder digital transformation and equal access to the benefits these systems provide”, To achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals which aim to ensure a better future for humanity by 2030. The resolution actually focuses on the potential benefits of AI in terms of development, and says “Committed to Bridging the Digital Divide” between and within countries.