UN condemns “gross violations” of human rights in Gaza, Israel and West Bank in annual report

Human rights in the Middle East are under attack more than ever. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in an annual report published on Friday February 23, condemned, “gross violation” Human Rights “by all parties” Between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023 in Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank. This report Thus the attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, as well as Israel’s response, and the first weeks of conflict in the Gaza Strip. “Justice is a prerequisite for ending the cycle of violence and for Palestinians and Israelis to take meaningful steps toward peace”High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk declared on the release of this report. Follow our live stream.

According to Joe Biden, the Palestinians “also suffer from the terrorism of Hamas”. “The majority of Palestinians are not part of Hamas.” and the Islamist movement “does not represent the Palestinian people”, The US President made the announcement on Thursday on. He believes that Palestine “Hamas also suffers from terrorism.” This statement comes as the United States The UN Security Council on Tuesday again vetoed a resolution in favor of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel’s continued attacks on Gaza. Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed nearly a hundred people in the past 24 hours, Hamas said Thursday (figures from independent sources are still impossible to verify). International organizations are still concerned about the catastrophic situation of the approximately 2.4 million residents trapped in the Palestinian territory.

Negotiations for a ceasefire are ongoing. Faced with this devastating human toll, negotiations led by the American ambassador, Brett McGurk, led to a cessation of hostilities in Gaza with the prospect of a fresh release of hostages. “going well”, White House spokesman John Kirby confirmed Thursday. Brett McGurk visited Cairo (Egypt) on Wednesday before leaving for Israel on Thursday where he spoke with the government, particularly Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

UNRWA has reached its “breaking point”. The ability of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees to fulfill its mandate “Now there is a serious threat.On Thursday, his boss, Philippe Lazzarini, expressed regret “Israel calls repeatedly to dismantle and freeze its donor funding.”