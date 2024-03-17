Ultra-Processed Foods: How Can You Identify Them and What Are Their Effects on Your Health?

necessary

Ultra-processed foods have become essential on supermarket shelves. Despite their bad reputation and their potential negative impact on health, these products are not clearly identifiable.

Crisps, industrial cakes, ready meals… Ultra-processed foods (AUT) litter our supermarket shelves, often harming our health. These foods have undergone significant processing processes, contain additives (coloring, emulsifiers, sweeteners, etc.) or industrial substances (hydrogenated oils, modified starches, etc.).

How to identify ultra processed food?

For Laurence Levert, nutritionist and micronutritionist in Toulouse, a good way to identify ultra-processed foods is the Nova classification. It classifies foods into four groups according to their level of processing: raw or minimally processed products (fruit, milk, meat, etc.), culinary products (butter, cheese, etc.), processed foods (prepared foods, prepared meals). ,…) and ultra-processed foods/drinks (soda, breakfast cereals,…).

The problem is that the Nova classification is not listed on the labels. Even more problematic: the level of product conversion is not always enlightening. While pure grape juice is Nova 1, unsweetened fruit compotes are Nova 4. So nutritionists advise hunting for “words you don’t know” and “E… which are often artificial colors.

What are the health risks?

According to a study by British Medical Journal Published in February, consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with an increased risk of 32 health conditions. Heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, sleep problems… others are cited.

So consumption of ultra-processed products should be limited. And according to Laurence Levert, no one should cut: “It is clear that we should limit the consumption of ultra-processed products as much as possible to children, but it is for everyone! For pregnant women, explains- she says, automatically in the child There are nanoparticles or products that are not good for him.

Why are these products attractive?

In 2021, European Journal of Nutrition published a study on the eating habits of the French. Ultra processed products represent 31% of our diet. Laurence Levert explains the appeal of these foods in particular by their low cost: “Ultra-processed products are cheaper because the raw product content is low but saturated fat, artificial sugars, flavor enhancers, etc. are added.”

Eating habits are changing, and not necessarily in the right direction, according to the expert: “People don’t take time to eat anymore, especially those who work at the computer. Since Covid-19, there have also been a number of deliveries that are extremely encouraging. – Processed products.

If the consumption of ultra-processed foods is of greater concern to people under 35 and those in the lower socio-economic classes, the nutritionist emphasizes that it also affects all levels of society: “I find it disturbing to see retired people using ultra-processed products. Very surprised,” she explains.