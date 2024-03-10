Ulises was born into a family involved in drug trafficking: “I remember my mother’s arrest, she belonged to Los Zetas”

Ulises told Reincerta that one of the first childhood memories he has is his mother’s arrest. Infobay Mexico

Ulysses He claims to have the earliest childhood memories His mother’s arrestwho worked for organized crime as the head of Plaza The ZetasOne of these The bloodiest institutions which has emerged in the country and has a major share of its operations in states like Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, Tamaulipas, Veracruz among other states.

This is one of the evidence contained in the association’s report. Enter again 2022 published under the name “Girls, Boys and Adolescent Recruitment organized crime” in which he warns of worsening violence against children in Mexico.

The report cites data from the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico (RADIM) which warns that by 2019 there will be closer to 21 thousand. Girls, boys and teenagers About 30 thousand more minors were victims of intentional murder, as well as recruited by criminal organizations.

As part of their testimony collected by Enter again, Ulysses claims that he opened the door on the day his mother was arrested even though she told him and his brother not to. She was preparing food: “I went to open it and They targeted me And they put me in a room with my brother.”

Ulises confirmed that his mother was one of Los Zetas in charge – (Image info)

According to Ulises, his mother was part of Los Zetas and fought against the organization. Northwest Cartel. The minor asserted that with his mother’s job, he and his siblings had “all the luxuries”.

He revealed that after his mother’s arrest, he and his brother had to move in with their father. Instead of going to school, he sometimes ran away and visited his mother in prison, where he Head of Los Zetas He offered work to both him and his brother.

Ulises affirmed that his mother did not allow him to join the ranks of this organization because he was still studying, but his brothers did as the first. the falconThen as “stacks” and finally Hitman: “They immediately gave him weapons and vests.”

The minor revealed that he never joined the cartel because his brothers gave him everything and explained the incident in which he witnessed. A violent incident One of his brothers acted.

Social organizations have warned that as of 2019, at least 30 thousand minors were recruited in Mexico – Getty images.

“What marked me was seeing one of my brothers Kill a person“He said to me: ‘Don’t do anything, just turn around’ and I was like, listening to how he was hitting him, then we took him to a gap and they were going to give him. Rebellion De Grace,” he said.

However, the gun jammed and his brother had to use a rock to do his job. Ulysses He asserted that he could not continue his studies after this experience, as he moved from place to place, sometimes running away from the authorities.

This happened until he was arrested along with one of his brothers. As part of the capture, they asked him for information about his elder brother, but he did not reveal it and so, they put him in a cell. Detention Center Where, at the time of the story, he was serving a custodial sentence of only five months.

“When I get out I want to study to be a lawyer,” he told Reincerta.