Ukraine opens new front in Minecraft game to counter alleged Russian disinformation – 03/21/2024 at 5:41 pm

War-torn Ukraine opened a new front in its fight against alleged Russian disinformation through video games on Thursday, launching a game that mimics the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast, where salt is mined.

Launched by UNITED24, the official Ukrainian fundraising platform, Minesalt recreates 16 real locations in Ukraine, including several rooms made of salt, a light gallery and a museum in a server on Minecraft, owned by Microsoft.

“Minesalt is counter to Russian propaganda that uses Roblox and Minecraft,” said UNITED24 coordinator Yaroslava Grace.

The ambassadors of the platform – billionaire Richard Branson, footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko and astronaut Scott Kelly – are game characters and will accompany players in virtual mines.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and in January last year its troops seized Soledar, one of Europe’s largest salt mines.

Russia is accused of using online gaming platforms such as Roblox RBLX.N and Minecraft to spread its propaganda.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said in April last year that the company was facing attempts by Russian agents to “penetrate” online gaming communities related to Minecraft.

Although Minesalt is not created in partnership with Microsoft, it uses unique fonts from Minecraft with permission from developer Mojang Studio and parent company Microsoft.

UNITED24 is asking for donations on the project webpage or through an in-game link. Donations received will be used to rebuild the school affected by the missile, the fundraising platform said.

It launched in May 2022 and has raised more than $600 million so far, according to its website.