Ugo Humbert won the Dubai tournament and will be ranked 14th in the world on Monday

Three weeks after his ATP victory in Marseille, the Frenchman confirmed it by participating in the Dubai tournament on Saturday. He dominated Alexander Bublik in the final.

Got six out of six. On Saturday 2 March, Ugo Humbert won his sixth tournament final, defeating Alexander Bublik (6-4, 6-3) in Dubai. Most importantly, he won his second title less than a month after the ATP 250 in Marseille – success in the final against Grigor Dimitrov (6-4, 6-3). A very good week, during which he successively defeated Andy Murray (6-2, 6-4), Hubert Hurkaz (3-6, 7-6, 6-3) in the quarters and Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals (7-5). , 6-3), would allow him to start on Monday the 14thE Global

To cap off this great week, the Frenchman was opposed in the final by Alexander Bublik, who took advantage of Andrey Rublev’s disqualification in the semi-finals for making offensive comments to a line judge (6-7, 7-6, 6-5). If the first games were balanced, Bublik saved several break points at 3-2, then 4-3, Humbert accelerated the tempo at the end of the first set. Then to confirm in the second and win without shaking in 1h25 (6-4, 6-3).

One of the six is ​​historic and rare

“I played at a great level all week, but it wasn’t easy today”The Frenchman commented before the trophy presentation. “I have good statistics in the final, but that’s because I have a very good team around me.” He became only the third player to complete six out of six (100% victory in finals) in the Open era, after Slovakian Martin Klizan and Latvian Ernests Gulbis.