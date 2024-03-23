UEFA will reward Liverpool supporters after events at Stade de France in 2022
According to AFP, UEFA announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool supporters, who were seeking compensation for physical and mental injuries caused by incidents at the Stade de France during the Champions League final 2022 in Saint-Denis.
Financial details of “ This entire and final agreement » was not declared by authority. This upcoming return is in addition to the ticket refunds that UEFA committed to making a year ago, after a scathing independent report that found its ” Major responsibility » The serious events that took place.
Interminable waiting, supporters and families sprayed with tear gas, thefts… The system of keeping order by the police, but alone, gave rise to scenes of chaos in Saint-Denis, provoking lively controversy in France and England. The final between Real Madrid and Liverpool (1-0) started 37 minutes late.
The report was used primarily to clear Liverpool supporters, initially accused by UEFA of late arrivals at the stadium, then by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin accused of issuing massive amounts of false tickets.
” Both parties accept the terms of this Agreement (…) without any acceptance of liability », UEFA said, ” We are happy to reach a common ground that will, hopefully, allow supporters to turn the page “
