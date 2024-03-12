Uber launched new work to measure its environmental impact

Uber has announced the arrival of a new feature on its app. Passengers can now see CO₂ emission savings thanks to Uber Green and Comfort, designed for eco-responsible travel.

© Unsplash

Uber Vert allows passengers to be matched with drivers of hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Customers pay a little more for these trips, but drivers earn an additional $0.50 for their ecological commitment.

Uber, available on Android Auto, wants to take its approach a bit further to become a “zero-emissions platform”. App users can see the new data on their profile which estimates their environmental impact.

Uber now reports estimates of CO₂ emissions savings

Uber is introducing an “Emission Savings” feature on its app today. This new feature provides access to a lot of new data that might be interesting for passengers. In your account you can See one of the CO₂ emissions saved Thanks for using Uber Green and Uber Comfort.

“ The platform also indicates how these estimates are carried out, calculated from the beginning of 2021. “We estimate your species’ emissions reduction by multiplying the distance covered by the average amount of CO₂ saved per unit of distance. », we can read on Uber.

© Jason Filancambo / Tom’s Guide

To make even more people green, the company is launching an emission-saving facility at Available to Uber account holders for teens. “ Starting today, in select cities* in the United States and Canada, we’re launching Uber Green and Uber Comfort Electric for teens, giving them a way to be part of the climate solution when they ride. », explains the platform on its blog.

Calculation of emission savings will be considered shortly Fully electric autonomous rides, rides with UberX share and rides on electric bikes and scooters. Does not indicate platform When all these new features will be available.

Remember that Uber wants to be a zero-emission platform in American and Canadian cities by 2030. Additionally, drivers of electric vehicles can earn a maximum of $5,000 through January 31, 2025.