Kylian Mbappe’s pace against Real Sociedad captivated observers, who enjoyed comparing him to Usain Bolt. A parallel that did not impress Bordeaux winger Madosh Tembwe, who swears he is faster than the Parisian striker.

Not even afraid. Union Bordeaux Bagels South African winger Madosh Tembwe clearly spent his Tuesday evening watching the Real Sociedad-PSG match, but if Kylian Mbappé’s double may have impressed him from a technical point of view, it was no match for his top speed.

According to the British channel in a message published on, Kylian Mbappé will be worth 10.90 over the Queen’s distance, which also compares with Usain Bolt’s world record (9.58) at the time. A parallel top 14 is considered a bit too flattering by a player.

“I ran 100m in 10″61. Running on a track is different. Kylian Mbappé, are we running to test?”, said the 26-year-old South African.

A challenge that failed to please internet users, who also proposed regulations. “And with the ball at his feet,” suggested one of them, as if to remind the Bordeaux arrow that the captain of the French team, in addition to running fast, must manage his ball handling.

“Ball in hand for me, does it work for you?” Madosh Tambwe replied mockingly.

A very distant comparison

The BBC should obviously be compared with a grain of salt because there are so many asterisks that should be attached to it. First, it is established by Kylian Mbappé’s peak speed when launched, when contested from a 100m standing start. Also, as Madosh Tambwe mentioned, running on a track with spikes is very different from running on the lawn with crampons, balls on your feet. And even if the Parisian striker were indeed able to run 100m in 10.90, the distance with Usain Bolt would be visually stunning, as a simulation published by Jamaican athlete Fitzroy Dunkley shows.

The fact is that this duel between the UBB winger and the captain of the France team, as exciting as it is, is unfortunately unlikely to happen.