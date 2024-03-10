Tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, will marry his 67-year-old girlfriend for the fifth time.

Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch He has committed himself at the age of 92 Married for the fifth time, this time to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova, A 67-year-old retired biologist.

Spokesperson for The Murdoch family He confirmed this to Australia’s state television ABC this Friday, hours after the New York Times newspaper reported the news.

According to an American newspaper, Murdoch and Zhukova They have been in a relationship since last summer and plan to get married on a farm with vineyards that the magnate owns. California.

Zhukova, of Russian origin and a resident of the United States for several decades, is a retired molecular biologist who specializes in the study of diabetes and has worked in diabetes. University of California and Los Angeles.

It is Murdoch’s sixth engagement, although one of them is to retired dental hygienist Ann Leslie Smith, with whom he abruptly ended his relationship just two weeks after announcing his future engagement.

The announcement of the upcoming wedding (no date has yet been announced) comes half a year after Magnate stepped down as president.The News Corporation and Fox News groupsToday in the hands of his son Lechlan.