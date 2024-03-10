USA

Tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, will marry his 67-year-old girlfriend for the fifth time.

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch He has committed himself at the age of 92 Married for the fifth time, this time to his girlfriend Elena Zhukova, A 67-year-old retired biologist.

Spokesperson for The Murdoch family He confirmed this to Australia’s state television ABC this Friday, hours after the New York Times newspaper reported the news.

According to an American newspaper, Murdoch and Zhukova They have been in a relationship since last summer and plan to get married on a farm with vineyards that the magnate owns. California.

Zhukova, of Russian origin and a resident of the United States for several decades, is a retired molecular biologist who specializes in the study of diabetes and has worked in diabetes. University of California and Los Angeles.

It is Murdoch’s sixth engagement, although one of them is to retired dental hygienist Ann Leslie Smith, with whom he abruptly ended his relationship just two weeks after announcing his future engagement.

The announcement of the upcoming wedding (no date has yet been announced) comes half a year after Magnate stepped down as president.The News Corporation and Fox News groupsToday in the hands of his son Lechlan.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

US may need two months and 1,000 troops to build floating dock to bring aid to Gaza, Pentagon says

15 hours ago

Michael Healy, ex-prisoner of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship and last president of COSEP, dies

January 25, 2024

Three houses collapsed on the edge of a cliff in Southern California International

4 weeks ago

What opens and closes on Martin Luther King Day 2024?

January 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button