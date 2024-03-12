Two new Pentacles on the LCK side, they are signed Daft and Shoemaker

Last Sunday March 10, during the 5th and final day of the 7th week of the regular season, the LCK experienced several strong moments. Notably, two new Pentacles were recorded: Deft, the bottom laner of Katie Rolster, and Shoemaker, the midlaner of Diplus KIA, each achieving the feat during the day.

Sunday March 10 was an unforgettable day for the LCK, bringing moments of extraordinary intensity to the regular season. As the fifth and final day of the seventh week of competition unfolded with two Bo3 matches, fans and spectators witnessed extraordinary performances, particularly marked by two notable new pentacles that electrified Summoner’s Rift and LoL Park.

On this memorable day, Daft, the boatliner of the Katy Rolster team, stood up spectacularly. Piloting Zeri, a champion known for his strength and ability in team fights, Daft executed a spectacular pentacle against the NS Redforce team, at the half-hour mark, right into the heart of the opponent’s base. This feat propelled KT Rolster to victory against an already weak opponent, trailing by more than 10k gold and breaking into their base. Thanks to this performance, KT Rolster won the third and final game of the series, a 2-1 victory in this Bo3. The win earned KT Rolster a spot in the LCK Spring Split playoffs, joining well-known teams like Gen.G, T1, and Hanwha Life Esports. For Deft, this pentakill marks the fourth of his career, but first in the LCK, having been achieved in the previous three LPLs, including the Demecia Cup.

During the second Bo3 of the day on Sunday, March 10, Shoemaker, Dplus KIA’s midlaner, wrote a little more of his name in LCK history. Using Karma, a champion that has recently regained its place in the current competitive meta, Shoemaker ran Pentakill against FearX in the 28th minute, demonstrating the power of this champion in the hands of very good players. This feat, achieved during a team fight in the heart of the FearX base, gave Dplus KIA the decisive advantage to win the second round of this Bo3, thus leveling the score against their opponent. Dplus KIA eventually won the series with a score of 2-1. The pentakill was Shoemaker’s fifth of his career and second of this 2024 season, with Kassadin against the NS Redforce in late January.