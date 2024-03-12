Two Lyon supporters were released for the Nazi salute at the velodrome during the OM-OL
OM-OL: Two Lyon supporters acquitted for Nazi salute at velodrome last October
This Tuesday morning, the Marseille Judicial Court handed down its verdict in the case of the presentation of Nazi salutes, monkey cries and hate speech at the Stade Velodrome during the OM-OL match last October. Two Lyon supporters were tried in January.
Two supporters were punished for “presenting or taking into a sports venue an object that incites hatred or discrimination”:
-For the first OL supporter, Eymeric: 6 months imprisonment under an electronic bracelet, 3 years stadium ban and a total of 6,303 euros to be paid to three organizations fighting racism as well as OL and OM.
For the second supporter, Guillaume: 4 months in prison under electronic bracelet, 3 years stadium ban and 6,303 euros in total to be paid to three anti-racism organizations as well as OL and OM.
Two OM supporters were acquitted of Nazi salutes and were therefore only punished for “introducing or carrying into a sporting venue an object inciting hatred or discrimination”. During the trial, one of them admitted to giving the Nazi salute “without thinking, on impulse”.
Another supporter rejected the gesture. At the Velodrome stadium, he was seen with the flag of La Mezza, a group of Lyon supporters attached to the far right. Neither the defendants nor their lawyers were in court this afternoon.
With BFM Marseille
Lens supporters should be allowed to travel to Lille for the derby
The Ligue 1 meeting between Lille and Lens, scheduled for March 29, should be held with a full visitor park. Security meetings are due to take place in the coming weeks, but Lensois supporters should be allowed to travel. Around 1,000 Sang et Or fans can be allowed in the visitor parking lot for this northern derby between Europe’s two contenders.
NP
