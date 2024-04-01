Two dogs damage their vehicle while trying to reach a cat in Florida (VIDEO)

The video showed two dogs running towards the car, causing extensive damage in an attempt to reach the cat hiding behind the vehicle. The car’s owner, Christy Barr, will now have to cover the car’s damages, which her insurance has estimated at up to $3,000.

Subscribe for free to get the information you need to start your day!

by WSVN

The attack took place while Barr was sleeping at home. He woke up to find his car significantly damaged and initially suspected vandalism.

“I thought maybe someone took a BB gun and shot at my car,” Barr said.

The real culprits were only revealed after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reviewed security footage from the bar’s property. The video shows a neighbor’s cat jumping behind the engine of the bar’s car, shortly before the two dogs begin attacking the vehicle to get to the cat. She believes the cat would not have survived if the dogs had managed to reach her.

“I have no doubt that if they had gotten that cat, it wouldn’t be here today,” Barr said.

The incident shocked the neighborhood, and many residents couldn’t believe the dogs had done the damage until they saw the footage for themselves.

Read more at WSVN