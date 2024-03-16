Two dead, thirty-four missing after boat carrying migrants sinks in Tunisia

According to officials, 34 migrants are missing and two were found dead on the southeastern coast of Tunisia on Friday, March 15.

According to survivors, there were 70 people on board before their boat capsized, the National Guard said in a statement. « National Guard ships in Zarzis (south-east Tunisia) The attempt to cross the sea border was intercepted by rescuing 34 passengers of various nationalities and recovering two bodies.We can read in the press release.

The National Guard stressed that it was still searching for the missing passengers. The survivors told the authorities that they had escaped “neighboring country” before their boat capsizes.

About 2,500 deaths in the Mediterranean in 2023

Tunisia and Libya are the main departure points from North Africa for thousands of illegal migrants, who risk their lives every year in the hope of a better life in Europe.

The International Organization for Migration said 2,498 people died or disappeared trying to cross the central Mediterranean last year, a 75% increase from 2022.

