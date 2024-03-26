Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

During the two press conferences of the French team where he introduced himself as captain, Kylian Mbappé took great care to dribble the press over every question for his future. Refusing to make anything official, Bondi’s crack left the moment of big announcements until later. However, on the Real Madrid side, we can no longer contain ourselves. “It’s done,” several people at the club assured Relevo in recent hours, confirming that the parties have reached an agreement even if the contract still requires a definitive signature.

Nothing is planned for presentation

A simple detail that means the affair will no longer fail. Kylian Mbappé is eagerly awaited, both by a jubilant locker room and by the club in general, who expect him to take the pressure off Kryk Andrić in particular who will arrive at the same time. And along with the announcement of this concluded agreement, Real Madrid made another announcement. For the official release, however, you will have to wait. Club teams have not prepared anything yet and are waiting for the end of the season to reveal everything to the general public. With a presentation that promises to be visibly pharaonic.