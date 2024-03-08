Turkey says it is ready to host the Moscow-Kiev summit

The Turkish president also confirmed his intention to “reach an agreement between the parties” on a new mechanism to guarantee the security of commercial transport in the Black Sea.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again stands as a mediator. Turkey is ready to welcome”Peace Summit” Russia-Ukraine, said the Turkish president on Friday, March 8, who received his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated it Support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of (her) Strategic Ally, Ukraine”. “While continuing our solidarity with Ukraine, we will continue to work to end the war and promote a just and negotiated peace.” he insisted.

Regarding the new mechanism to guarantee the security of commercial transport in the Black Sea, the Head of State of Turkey confirmed that “The intention (of) reach an agreement between the parties”Said he was ready to help. “We have the same position on food security, prisoner exchange and navigation guarantees: we must ensure that”he added. “We do not lose hope!” In July 2022, Ankara participated in negotiations with the UN between Moscow and Kyiv on an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, from which Russia eventually withdrew a year later.