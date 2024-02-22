Tunas are still contaminated with mercury

Methylmercury is consumed by all marine life, from plankton to the largest predators, including salmon, sharks and tuna.

Richard Carey / stock.adobe.com



Although atmospheric emissions have decreased in recent decades, levels reported in fish meat have not declined.

Tuna is one of the most popular seafood products. It is also one of the most contaminated foods with mercury, a heavy metal harmful to health. Although atmospheric emissions have fallen in recent decades, consumption of these toxic substances has not, according to a study published Wednesday in Reviews. Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

Gaseous mercury is naturally emitted into the atmosphere, but most human activities have increased its concentration in the atmosphere by 450% over five centuries. Anas Mediu, a researcher at the Institute of Research for Development (IRD).

is” Mercury is naturally emitted into the atmosphere in the gaseous state, but also and most by human activities – burning coal, gold panning, cement or metals production – which has increased its concentration in the atmosphere by 450% in five. centuries is”, explains lead author of the study, Anas Mediu, a researcher at the Institute of Research for Development (IRD). Very unstable, mercury can travel across the planet in a few months. It will be deposited on land or in the oceans where part of it is converted to methylmercury (MeHg), its most common form…