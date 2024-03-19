Tuberculosis: recovery in the number of cases in France in 2023: news

According to a study published by Public Health France on Tuesday, March 19, the number of tuberculosis cases increased in 2023, three years after the one marked by Covid.

Even if it remains at a low level, Public Health France warned that tuberculosis experienced a recovery in 2023, in a study published on Tuesday 19 March. While in 2019, 5,114 cases were reported, this was experienced “A strong decline in the year the epidemic occurred (…)”then “The Next Two Years”.

According to still provisional data, 4,728 cases were declared in 2023. This year was marked by “Attitudinal change with increase in composition”Note the authors of the study, while the health crisis “No Consequences on Tuberculosis Severity and Mortality” In 2022.

Ukraine, one of the hardest hit countries in Europe

Tuberculosis was recently overtaken by Covid as the leading cause of death from infection in the world. In France, although the vaccine is recommended, it is not mandatory. The war in Ukraine, causing a significant movement of refugees, had an impact on the epidemic in France. The latter has implemented active tuberculosis screening for certain refugees arriving from Ukraine, one of the countries with the highest incidence in Europe.

In 2022, after cases from Ukraine and Georgia, cases of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis were reported. The authors of the study are nevertheless optimistic about the treatment of these given cases “Discovery of new anti-tuberculosis drugs, reinstatement of known antibiotics and results of some therapeutic trials“In the last ten years.