Tuberculosis: Number of cases increasing in France in 2023

After a steady decline during the “Covid” years, France experienced a rebound in tuberculosis in 2023. If the incidence of the disease remains low in the country, Public Health France calls for efforts not to rest.

Tuberculosis increased in France in 2023, according to official data that is still provisional. This, according to Public Health France’s weekly bulletin published on March 19, represents an increase in cases, with 4,728 cases announced. Recovery after three consecutive years of decline in the number of diagnosed cases.

The reason: successive incarcerations linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also, to a lesser extent, greater difficulty in accessing healthcare structures.

Rising events around the world

According to the authors of the study, a reversal of the trend in 2023 will be linked, “To capture diagnosed cases”. The reception of Ukrainian refugees may also influence the incidence of the disease in France, while in 2021, Ukraine was the second country in Europe with the highest incidence of tuberculosis. Active screening for tuberculosis has also been established in France and A “Increase in the number of cases of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis”. It was observed after the arrival of infected people from Ukraine and Georgia.

However, there is an upward trend globally. “The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 10.6 million individuals will be infected with tuberculosis in 2022 and specifically notes that the number of officially declared cases in the world in 2022 is 16% higher than in previous years. Compared to 2021 and 2020, 28 %, The study clarifies. Unheard of since the establishment of the tuberculosis surveillance system in the mid-1990s.

Children, especially at risk

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. According to the WHO, 5 to 10% of infected people develop the disease and its symptoms, especially infants and children are particularly at risk. Only people who develop the disease are contagious. Vaccination is the only way to prevent it. In France, the BCG vaccine is not mandatory but is strongly recommended in children at risk, helping to reduce severe forms of the disease.

Symptoms are shortness of breath with prolonged cough and sometimes blood and chest pain. Patients also experience severe fatigue (asthenia), weight loss, fever, and night sweats. they “There will be different symptoms depending on the part of the body where tuberculosis is active. Although tuberculosis usually affects the lungs, it can also affect the kidneys, brain, spinal cord, and skin. Further WHO specifies.

A call to continue the fight against disease

In France, since the 1970s, the incidence rate has decreased by an average of 4.7% per year. This steady decline was, however, interrupted “by a limited and transient increase”, Directly or indirectly linked to events such as the war in Ukraine and the reception of refugees.

In this regard, Public Health France fears a relaxation of the efforts made for several decades in the fight against tuberculosis in the country. “Tuberculosis is a tragically relevant disease. Continuing an active, dynamic anti-tuberculosis fight that knows how to adapt to the context is therefore crucial. Reaching the people most at risk because they are vulnerable can disrupt the chains. is especially essential for the transition.”

In 2022, 10.6 million people worldwide will have tuberculosis. 1.3 million people died.