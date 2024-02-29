Trump’s immunity will be studied by the Supreme Court, a (small) victory for him

Win MCNAMEE / Getty Images via AFP Win MCNAMEE / Getty Images via AFP Donald Trump here on February 24 filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against his disqualification in several states for the 2024 presidential election.

UNITED STATES – Small victory for Donald Trump. The American Supreme Court decided this Wednesday, February 28, to study the case of a former president who is requesting criminal immunity when he is accused of trying to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Supreme Court will have to say in the coming months whether the billionaire can actually be tried for his role in the case, of which he is guilty. To avoid a trial with a potentially explosive outcome, he assures them that he can benefit from immunity as he was the president at the time of the events.

According to the American agency Associated Press (AP), the highest judicial body should hear the parties in the week of April 22 and give its decision after the end of June. Much to the chagrin of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who wants to resolve the case quickly, postpones its hearing in Washington.

Donald Trump is buying time

Facing multiple legal actions launched by Donald Trump, she struck the March 4 date — the date the trial was scheduled to begin — off the judicial calendar without granting a new one. We now know that the billionaire cannot be prosecuted until at least May. And maybe never, if a conservative majority court decides to grant immunity to Donald Trump.

The Supreme Court’s announcement is a (half) boon for the former president, for whom any advantage of time is favorable. He wants at all costs to avoid a heavy sentence before the November election, where he will most likely face Joe Biden, as voters may approve. If elected, he would be immune from justice for the duration of his term, and could even pardon himself to avoid all prosecution forever.

The organization, however, heeded the plea of ​​complainant Jack Smith. He asked the court, if it decided to hear the case, to set a speedy timetable for bringing Donald Trump to justice. l’“The unique national importance of this criminal case” he felt

Donald Trump’s defense claims that “ Full Immunity » for his actions in the White House, citing 1980 case law regarding civil suits against former President Richard Nixon. It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court also holds the same true for criminal proceedings.

