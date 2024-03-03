Trump scored new victories in the Republican caucuses held in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan. (Reuters/Jonathan Drake)

Former American President Donald Trump (2017-2021) achieved new victories Republican Caucus It is celebrated on this Saturday in the states of Idaho, Missouri and MichiganAs per the first estimates published by the media NBC News And CNN.

Trump thus prevailed over the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haleyand continues his winning streak en route to being nominated as the Republican nominee who Presidential election November.

The former president arrived stronger for ‘Super Tuesday’, which will be celebrated next March 5thA key event in the presidential race, 16 states will celebrate Primary Election.

So far, Trump has managed to win all primaries and caucuses Republican Party In states like Iowa, South Carolina or Nevada.

Each of these internal processes is assigned a proportional number of delegates, who will name a candidate in July. Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Total is there 2,429 representatives are available and a candidate must win at least 1,215 to secure a nomination.

For now, Trump has amassed 244, according to one newspaper count The Washington Post This is updated on Saturday, when Haley has 24.

Despite this, former representative of the United States UN The race continues and, for now, it will continue next Tuesday, where the total 874 representatives.

Idaho caucuses hand out 32 delegates today; Missourians 54; While the second part of the process took place in Michigan and 39 were distributed by the state party convention, another 16 were distributed last Tuesday at a caucus in which citizens participated.

From the date of Primary Election Violating state Republican Party rules, Michigan divides its process into two parts – a caucus and a convention -, another feature of the complicated and long calendar of primaries in the United States.

With this new victory, it seems nothing can stop the former president, not even all the pending cases he has with the justice system, including four criminal trials for crimes such as attempting to invalidate elections, accepting bribes, withholding documents. Classified or his participation in the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

If all goes well and Republican supporters continue to support him, he will face President Joe Biden, the closest Democratic candidate, in the November 5 election.

Trump asserted that the current US president is responsible for the allegations against him and, referring to the border policies of the Democratic administration, asserted that “Every day Joe Biden gives aid and harbor to foreign enemies of the United States“

“Biden and his allies want to collapse the American system, neutralize the will of the true American voters and establish a new power base that gives them control for generations,” Trump said.

For his part, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign team, Ammar Moussa, defended the Democratic candidate, saying that “once again, Trump is starting to try to distract the American people from the fact that he killed. Border Security Act The fairest and harshest in decades because they believed it would favor their campaign. That’s sad”.

(With information from EFE and The Associated Press)