Trump intensified his anti-immigrant rhetoric: He baselessly accused Biden of wanting to “destroy the United States.”

Former President Donald Trump intensified his anti-immigrant rhetoric this Saturday and baselessly accused President Joe Biden of running a “conspiracy to overthrow the United States” at a campaign event shortly before the Super Tuesday primaries.

Biden has called Trump a threat to democracy, pointing to the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in a storm at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when his supporters attempted to prevent a peaceful transition. .

Trump responded by calling Biden “a real threat to democracy” and alleging, without presenting credible evidence, that the current president is responsible for the allegations against him. The former president referred to Biden’s border policies this Saturday, claiming that “every day Joe Biden gives aid and comfort to foreign enemies of the United States.”

“Biden’s behavior at our border is, by definition, a conspiracy to overthrow the United States,” he said in Greensboro, North Carolina. “Biden and his colleagues want to overthrow the American system, overthrow the will of the real American voters and establish a new power base that gives them control for generations,” he said in unofficial statements.

Similar arguments have long been made by those who allege that Democrats are promoting illegal immigration to undermine the power of white voters, part of a racist conspiracy once fueled by the far right. Trump again leaned on that theory at his later rally in Virginia, saying of immigrants: “They’re trying to register them to vote in the next election.”

“Once again, Trump is trying to distract the American people from the fact that he killed the fairest and toughest border security bill in decades because he thought it would help his campaign. Sad,” Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said in a statement. The statement said.

The Trump events came days before Super Tuesday, when primaries will be held in 16 states, including North Carolina and Virginia, where thousands of enthusiastic supporters gathered in downtown Richmond for a nighttime rally. The primary that day will be one of the most important of the year ahead of the general election in November, which is shaping up to be a potential rematch between Trump and Biden.

Trump’s last major rival, Nikki Haley, also campaigned in North Carolina. Speaking to reporters after her event in Raleigh, about 80 miles away, the former UN ambassador objected to her plans after Super Tuesday.

Trump wants to turn his pending lawsuits into election issues

Much of Trump’s speech in North Carolina focused on the criminal charges against him. While the former president has parlayed his legal woes into a powerful primary rallying cry, it’s unclear how his message of grievance will resonate with the more moderate voters likely to decide the general election.

“I stand before you today not only as your past and, hopefully, future president, but as a proud political dissident and public enemy of a rogue regime,” Trump said, criticizing what he called an “anti-democratic machine.”

At both rallies, Trump played a recording of ‘Justice for All’, a version of the US national anthem on which he collaborated with a group of defendants jailed for their alleged role in the January 2021 uprising, which he referred to as “hostages”. “

Focusing on the general election, Trump has painted an apocalyptic vision of the country under the Biden administration, particularly on the issue of immigration, which was a focal point of his 2016 campaign and which he has once again used to his advantage. The United States has experienced a record influx of migrants at the border.

Although statistics show that native-born residents of the United States are more likely to be arrested for violent crimes than those living in the country illegally, Trump has seized on several high-profile incidents, including a recent video of a group of immigrants. Battle with police in Times Square.

The issue of age, an argument that bounces back

Lately, Trump has tried to settle any questions by insisting on deliberately swapping names. “I do it because you know it makes sense. We got it, right? Because a lot of people say he runs the country. “Personally, I don’t think so,” Trump said at the start of his appearance in Virginia.

But more than an hour after his remarks, he again appeared to confuse Obama and Biden when he said, “Putin, you know, has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to use the word ‘nuclear.'”