Trump e. Jean Carroll posted nearly $92 million bail in defamation case

Former President Donald Trump posted $91.63 million in bail while appealing the verdict against him in the defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s bail notice and appeal were filed Friday in federal court in New York.

In January, a federal jury awarded Carol $83.3 million in damages as a result of Trump’s defamatory statements in which he denied raping her, said she was not his type, and accused her of making allegations to force sales of his book.

Chubb Insurance Company underwrote Trump’s bond, which the former president signed on Tuesday. Under the terms of the bond, Chubb will only guarantee appeals of the $83.3 million judgment, not future appeals.

The bail amount is higher than the judgment because the district court usually requires one party to post 110% of the bail.

Trump also has a March 25 deadline to contribute another $454 million to the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case.

Trump argued in Carroll’s case that the jury award was excessive and should be reduced. During the trial, Carroll’s lawyers told the jury that Trump should be awarded large sums of damages to truly deter his defamatory behavior.

In addition to those two convictions against him, Trump also faces mounting legal fees paid by four criminal trials as he campaigns for a second presidency.

