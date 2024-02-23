True or False: Is Gmail Going Away?

necessary

A press release announces the elimination of Google electronic messaging for August 1st…

“Starting August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially disappear, marking the end of its services. This means that from this date, Gmail will no longer be able to send, receive or store emails.” The press release was widely circulated on social networks and particularly on the X account (formerly Twitter) and was followed by nearly 100,000 people, where it was viewed 6 million times, BFMTV indicates.

Also Read:

Gmail, Google Drive, Photos… If you don’t take this action, your account will be deleted

But, this Thursday, February 22, Google rejected the information on the same social network in a few words: “Gmail is here to stay”.

A journalist from the specialized site Android Authority explained that “the e-mail was an obvious hoax, but the fact that so many people believed it to be legitimate (…) shows that Google has distanced itself from its reputation by removing its services.” should.” Indeed, many applications have been abandoned in recent years: the Stadia video game platform, the Google+ social network, Talk and Hangout messaging tools, etc.

Adverse messages to Google

Although the author of the fake press release is still unknown, there are indications that it may come from a popular account that is often fraudulent. We can read there, after Google’s refusal: “We did it, Twitter”. Then a message from Elon Musk, quoting a phrase from George Orwell: “Every joke is a little revolution”. The same account has since shared a lot of content hostile to Google.