Travis Scott Destroys Grammy Awards Stage After His Loss, Drake Reacts

Travis Scott performed with Playboy Carty, this Sunday during the Grammy Awards. Interpreter of Sick fashion did not win No prize despite 10 nominations. Faced with this failure, the artist completely breaks down during his performance and destroys the stage.

Travis Scott: The Big Loser of the Grammy Awards

It was considered a night of revenge Travis Scott, but it didn’t happen. The American rapper totally let loose during his performance at the Grammy Awards. The artist destroys his stage When interpreting its title FE!Nwith Playboy Carty. The reason for this anger is the lack of recognition from the Grammy Academy. Travis Scott can be designated as the big loser of this ceremony. Despite his 10 nominations, He won no gramophone.

The rapper says he found himself “ Snubbed 10 times ” In 2019 he was already applying in several categories, including Rap Album of the Year with his project Astroworld. Certified project Quadruple Platinumwill end up behind Invasion of privacy No Nicki Minaj. This time around, Travis Scott had every intention of bringing home the trophy Utopia. However, the Grammys decided otherwise. It’s Killer Mike that wins Rap Album of the Year Michael. Drake will try to comfort Travis Scott with a little speech: “ If you’re a hero in your hometown, you’ve already won if people sing your songs word for word ” Despite these words, Travis Scott keeps his head down

This is a tough pill to swallow for the Texas native.