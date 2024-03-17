Transport Henri Ducros is placed in compulsory liquidation

Created in 1952, Transportes Henri Ducros was sold in 2017 by Jean Ducros to the Demotrans group, based in the Lyon region. On Wednesday 13 March, they were placed into compulsory liquidation. Transport Company…

Created in 1952, Transportes Henri Ducros was sold in 2017 by Jean Ducros to the Demotrans group, based in the Lyon region. On Wednesday 13 March, they were placed into compulsory liquidation. A transport, messaging (short delivery time) and chartering company, the company was headquartered in Bruges, including 12 agencies and a subsidiary in Avignon, Sud Transports, also in the process of liquidation.

Since 2019, the situation has been alarming, with loss-making activities and turnover not covering fixed costs. With its warehouses intended for freight sold by Demotrans, the company was forced to lease buildings resulting in additional costs and the need to find new customers. The delivery flow has decreased. A decrease in the average weight of the latter led to a decrease in profits while maintaining costs.

250 employees affected

On 31 January, a judicial restructuring was initiated, placing the company under the protection of the Commercial Court. Debt to suppliers was frozen to improve cash flow. The aim was to find a buyer as Demotrans no longer wanted to support the company in its activities. For some, although the group certainly supported him financially, it could not help him restructure.

Now, 250 employees (drivers, handlers, operations staff, accountants, IT specialists, human resources) find themselves out of work. In addition, independent drivers dependent on the transport Henri Ducros, about 30 “tenants”, were made unemployed. Managers of the defunct company say they hope the group will be involved in implementing a job protection plan.