Transform your barbecue evening with this 3-in-1 brazier at a low price!

The main appeal of braziers lies in their dual function: they are both a decorative element and an effective cooking tool. Brico Dépôt offers you, at an advantageous price, this 3 in 1 brazier equipped with wooden compartments, ideal to transform your barbecue evenings with friends.

Why do you need a fire pit in your garden?

brazier, Which can also be used as outdoor heatingr, valued not only for its design but also for its ability to integrate into all kinds of outdoor spaces.

This accessory offers two advantages. First, he Allows you to create an outdoor kitchen to cook meat, vegetables or fish to perfectionDelight your guests.

Second, he Fires can be fed to keep warm and create a “campfire” atmosphereIdeal for friendly moments with family or friends.

3 in 1 Brazier with wooden compartment

Designed to be a real asset to your garden this summerThis brazier available at Brico Dépôt will let you mesh, Cook or reheat your food.

equipped withStainless steel cooking plate 58.5 cm diameter, RemovableAnd with a cooking height of 103 cm, it guarantees flexibility of use.

Its steel grillWith a diameter of 28 cm, ensures perfect cooking and can also be used Keep your grills hot.

Forget the inconvenience of scattered ashes Bearer of his ashesWhich greatly simplifies its maintenance.

Easy to move and storeThis is the device Equipped with two handles and a storage compartment for firewood.

You have too Possibility of using coal For your summer grilling.

This 3 in 1 brazier is available in Brico Dépôt stores Priced at €179.00.

Some safety instructions to follow

For best use, Be careful not to overload the device with items weighing more than 5 kg And make sure it is installed correctly.

Use only dry wood or charcoal Completely avoid flammable liquids as fuel and for lighting fires.

Never leave a fire pit unattended and extinguish it with water only. It is necessary to wait for it to cool down and clean it before emptying it.

