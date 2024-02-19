Football – Mercato – PSG

Transfer: PSG offers cash answer to Mbappé!

To everyone’s surprise, Kylian Mbappé started the match against FC Nantes on the sidelines on Saturday evening. A choice that caused controversy just days after the striker announced his departure from PSG at the end of the season. But Luis Enrique has clarified the Mbappé case and confirmed that it is a simple rotation, and not sanctioned.

The PSG imposed itself on the lawn FC Nantes (2-0) in the Championship on Saturday evening thanks in particular to the second goal Kylian Mbappé From the penalty spot, and yet, no captainFrench team This meeting started. He looked very upset when he arrived at the stadium, and so all observers logically assumed the approval was linked to the announcement of his departure from PSG at the end of the season, which was revealed to the management and then to the entire locker room during the week. the room

Luis Enrique set things straight for Mbappé

In the post-match press conference, it was asked, Louis Enrique A simple sports circulation encouraged journalists to respond clearly Kylian Mbappé : “ It is both very simple and very complicated to explain. We had a Champions League match about two days ago, and given the energy required to be competitive I thought it would be good to give playing time to those who didn’t play the last match. We need all the players as we have ambitious goals in the Champions League. And even if we only had 5-6 players who didn’t play as starters in the Champions League, I think the energy was a bit lacking because Nantes defended very well and closed down all the spaces. », assures the coach PSG.

