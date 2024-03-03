Transavia will now charge for cabin baggage

From April 3, airline Transavia will also charge its passengers a cabin baggage fee. Low-cost companies attract many consumers to online comparison sites, which often do not consider the cost of alternatives.

Transavia was one of the last low-cost airlines not to take the plunge. From April 3, it will charge passengers for each piece of cabin baggage on board, at least 15 euros per suitcase. When contacted, the company confirmed that it intends to continue offering lower prices for its tickets, and to improve boarding punctuality. Surcharges are already in place among its direct competitors: a minimum of 24 euros on Vueling, 10 euros on Ryanair and 7.99 euros on Easyjet.

Are low-cost airlines still attractive?

These additional overheads allow companies to continue to offer an attractive single ticket price, especially on comparators. But for a Paris-Rome round trip advertised at 127 euros, you have to add 36 euros for cabin baggage for example. “If you pay for all the options, (…) it can be more expensive than choosing a classic traditional company, and that’s why (they) exist: depending on the trips you want to realize, it can be cost-effective.”suggests Xavier Tytelman, an aeronautics expert.

In any case, it’s better to anticipate, because cabin baggage fees increase as boarding approaches.