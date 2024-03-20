Touched by her colleague’s death, Arina Sablenka maintains her participation in the Miami tournament.

Aryana Sablanka during the tournament in Indian Wells (California), March 13, 2024. Clive Brunskill / AFP

Intense atmosphere at the women’s tennis tournament in Miami, Florida. Belarusian athlete Aryna Sabalenka has decided to continue her participation in the competition despite the death of her partner, it was announced on Tuesday 19 March.

The 25-year-old world number two, who won the Australian Open in January, trained at the tournament site on Tuesday afternoon. The organizers indicated that she had not asked to be removed from the table, and she had “Intention to Play”.

Former Belarusian professional hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, a teammate of the champion, died, according to Miami-Dade County police. “Perhaps by suicide.” Police were dispatched to a hotel in Miami Beach, sometime between Monday and Tuesday night “A man jumped from a balcony”Police spokesman Argemis Kolom said in an email. “No criminal act is suspected” In this investigation, he added.

Konstantin Koltsov, with the Belarusian selection, at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Bern (Switzerland), May 6, 2009. Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

Konstantin Koltsov, whose death was announced by the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation on Tuesday, was 42 years old. During his career, which ended in Russia in 2016, the right winger played over 140 games in the NHL, the North American professional championship, between 2003 and 2006 with the Pittsburgh Penguins team. The former striker, previously fathered three children. The Union played two Olympic Games with Belarus in 2002 in Salt Lake City (United States) and 2010 in Vancouver (Canada) as well as nine editions of the World Championships.

Support from many players

His partner, Arina Sabalenka, who often trains in Miami where she lives, and who did not immediately make a statement, has the support of several other players.

“We all heard what happened last night, we saw the news this morning, and it’s terrible”American world number five Jessica Pegula commented. “All we can do is support us”she added. “I hope she knows that even though we’re opponents, and we’re all trying to beat each other in this tournament, we’re all kind of family. »

“It breaks our heartsFor her part, Dane Caroline Wozniacki, winner of her first match against Frenchwoman Clara Burrell, said. I love Arina, she is a very beautiful person, always cheerful. I can’t imagine what she is going through. »

Exempt from the first round like all the top seeds, Sabalenka faces Spaniard Paula Badosa on Thursday. “I spoke to him again this morning (Tuesday). I know exactly what she is doingSabalenka’s close friend the Spaniard said at a press conference. It’s shocking to me too because she’s my best friend and I don’t want to see her suffer. It is very difficult. Playing against him will not be pleasant at all. »

