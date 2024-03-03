Top 14 – “We were refereed very badly at the ground game”: Yannick Bru (Bordeaux-Bagels) upset with refereeing after UBB’s win against Racing 92

Despite UBB’s win against Racing 92 (21–5), Yannick Brew was not satisfied with Thomas Charabas’ refereeing and made this known in the post-match press conference.

The victory did not take away Yannick Bru’s disappointment. BORDEAUX – The refereeing of the first period of Racing 92 greatly annoyed the UBB manager, who complained about it in a press conference while briefing the success.21-5of his men. “It’s easy to talk after a win but we prepare matches very carefully with the referees and I think that doesn’t help much.” The former coach of the France team said.

In question? Mr. Charbas’ refereeing of the ground game which the technician did not like. Because before getting on the scoreboard in the second period, Bordelais had trouble adjusting and led by just six points at the end of the first forty minutes. “I was very unhappy with the appreciation of the ground game even after the half-time win. Everyone gave their performances and we will analyze it deeply but I think we did very poorly on the ground game. I say. Because I “My players seem to be trying a lot and I was very frustrated in the first half.”

Another task fully mastered

Unlike Stuart Lancaster’s players who didn’t fix shots on the break, Bordelis found accuracy and talent. Nicholas Deporte Did the rest. Yannick Bru’s players were less undisciplined, solid in defense and dominant in play… on the ground. “We were better in the second half, including in the ground game, where we were rewarded moreThe manager agreed. We collected balloons from outside. We have put an end to a dangerous asset to racing because of ground fighting.” Important win for UBB after two consecutive defeats in the league. The attacking bonus certainly isn’t there, but four precious points allow Bordeaux to settle for third place in the top 14 behind the untouchable Parisians and Toulouse. A tough journey awaits them next week MontpellierIn very good condition for several weeks.