Top 14: Tommaso Allen, ranking… Key stats for USAP’s success against Stade Toulouse

After USAP’s win over Stade Toulouse on Saturday evening (27-17), we look back at some of the highlights.

Tommaso Allen untouched

But who will stop Tommaso Allen? It could just be a coincidence, but since the announcement of his withdrawal from selection, the Italian has been in excellent form. The man who alternates between the full-back and fly-half positions shows his importance in every outing with the blood and gold jersey. And this Saturday evening against Toulouse (27-17 victory), Allen scored his fourth try in four matches. Ideally Jack McIntyre served up a foot pass, before eliminating the last defender, on the receiving end of number 15. But the craziest statistic is that the striker still managed 100% of kicks. Despite critical efforts. Today, he has made 28 successful attempts in a row! He hasn’t missed a shot on goal since December 22, 2023 against Bayonne (a 36-10 victory). In good condition…International. “He made a decision that put him in a situation where he feels supported and confident. He’s focused on the team. It makes him feel good. It’s been important in his life. And it shows on the field.”Manager Frank Azema reacted.

Seventh consecutive win at home

After losing their first two home matches against Stade Français (7-29) and Pau (24-39), the Catalans have made Ame-Giral an impregnable fortress. Against Toulouse (27-17), they won their seventh straight at home. With this renewed form, the USAP also got used to barbed wire on defense. Through seven games, the Blood and Gold have conceded an average of just 13.9 points. Evidence of the state of mind and strength emerging here in Perpignan.

Even close to 14E Put only 3E

We put it out there like that, but 18 days later, the USAP is in close to last place in the championship… third place! These Top 14 2023-2024 are mind blowing. Potentially, there are thirteen teams that can claim to play for the top 6 at the end of the season. Obviously, the Catalans aim to finish in the top 14 without going through the access matches. Apart from that today, he is in good accounting, but at 13E venue, synonymous with a play-off match against the unlucky finalist of Pro D2. The next three meetings that await Frank Azema’s men – the trip to Oyonnax and the double receptions of Castres and Lyon – will determine the end of the USAP season.

14,158 people were present for this poster between USAP and Toulouse on Saturday evening.

Independent – Oliver Gott



4E sold out

A little less than two weeks before this USAP-Toulouse, the Ame-Giral stadium was already full. All the tickets were sold out within hours. And the excitement surrounding this match was palpable throughout the evening. Is it when the players arrive with this amazing guard of honour, before kick-off with L’Estaca and Cantem mes Fort and especially during the match. For the fourth time this season, after Paris, Oyonnax and Racing 92, the Cathedral was sold out. And with a performance like this, we can be sure this won’t be the last sellout of the season.