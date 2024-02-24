Top 14 – The Perpignan Barometer – La Rochelle: Patrick Sobella the inevitable hunter, Kerr-Barlow in the turmoil

Usap once again demonstrated its good health by defeating Rochelais (27-15) at Aimé-Giral. Patrick Sobela shone in his role as a poacher with boundless activity, as were his teammates Allen, Weredamu and De La Fuente, who were decisive. Tavera Kerr-Barlow and Teddy Thomas epitomized La Rochelle’s ineffectiveness after this new setback.

Tops

The Catalan full-back was in all the right places on this sunny afternoon at Aimé-Giral. Precious against the posts (5/5), alert on every restart and in the exchanges on the feet, the Italian tries at full speed to complete a performance on a good job by Verdemu. Confident in his position, Tommaso Allan contributed greatly to the success of the Perpignan team.

From the start, his energy recovery set the tone on Bryce Dulin. The winger stood out in discussions throughout with his quality attacking interventions. His opening, dropping his business card to Raymond Ruhl on Allen’s try, is an additional demonstration of finesse, as is his attempt when he subtly marked Bryce Dulin in-goal.

Tavite Veredamu was decisive twice, with a try and an “assist” for Allen.

The Usap captain was the regulator of his team. Often involved in a defensive strategy, the Argentines were satisfactory in all respects. He never hesitated to rearrange his defence, was often comfortable with the ball in hand and often set the tempo for his team. It is necessary to defeat the European champions.

The USAP flanker cast a wide net. Best tackler of the match with a flawless performance in the sector (18/18), he epitomized the carnage of Sang at Or Forward. Always valuable for support, able to ensure continuity, Patrick Sobela is one of the great architects of victory. , once again showing that he was an essential element of Frank Azema’s men.

flop

The La Rochelle scrum half grew as the match progressed, as did his teammates. Pursued constantly by the wild Catalan third line, the New Zealand international never found a solution. Nervous about some situations, such as his clash with Lucas Dubois, Tavera Kerr-Barlow was one of the disappointments on the Seaside side.

Tavera Kerr-Barlow, one half of Stade Rochelle.

The international winger epitomized his side’s attacking shortcomings in the match. In the end, no effort and, above all, the impression of never being able to break through the local defensive screen. The tightrope walker systematically bounced his opponent and lacked accuracy despite a few sharp runs.

The right column with ball in hand was impressive though. But the basic tasks for Rochelle were more complicated. Jousted during tests of strength, clumsy even during some transitions, he is like his family, borrowed. Of the 10 tackles attempted, 6 were missed, a lot at this level.