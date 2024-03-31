Top 14 – The Bayonne – Toulon Barometer: Baptiste Serin at the party, Matisse Perchaud next to his coattails

In a game where Toulon slammed Bayonne at Anoeta (44 to 10), several Varois showed themselves to their advantage. Among them, Baptiste Cerin celebrated his return as a starter. Like Métis Perchaud, the Basques missed their game.

Tops

What good does he do for this team and his return comes at a great time for RCT. Coming into last week’s game, he is the starter this time around and his contributions have been impressive. Obviously he is easy behind a dominant forward pack, but he is excellent at controlling the game. He knows how to give air to his team with his kicking game. 44 meters covered, 2 defenders killed and a crossing, in short a very dark sheet of “stats”. The icing on the cake, he is opposite Camille Lopez and offers himself a solo tryout.

Good on his fundamentals, he forces his opponent to make mistakes in the scrum and is also very comfortable in the game. In the first half he penetrated the Bayonne defense for several metres. Solid in defence, he finished the match with six tackles for zero misses. He also takes care of his score sheet covering 22 meters with ball in hand.

This is the Willier we love to see! The helmet screws tightly onto his head, he doesn’t hesitate to put his head where some people won’t. He is rewarded twice for a good scratch and allows his team to score. He doesn’t miss a single one of his five tackles. He certainly doesn’t hit the leather much on the other side of the field, but can get one of his shots across. RCT will need this version of him for the end of the season.

What a Samoan match! First his effort that launched Toulon perfectly. He takes advantage of Perchaud’s poor pass and slips behind the line 50 meters ahead. He stayed on his course for the rest of the time. Not always successful after his arrival in War, this time he did brilliantly, especially in attack. 54 meters covered, beat 3 defenders and a crossing, enough to make the Basque defenders dizzy. He also makes 7 tackles and misses 0.

flop

It’s intercepted in the middle of the field and Duncan sends paaaaaaaaaa over the line. Behind him he is unable to raise his level and suffers comparisons with Beka Gigashvili, who dominates him especially in closed scrums. He was not as dominant as usual in a dominating pack.

Not helped by his dominating pack, he doesn’t show his advantage. He was penalized in the first half and could have done better in some situations. During some of his team’s highlights, he drove the truck poorly and was unable to relieve his team with his kicking game. Replaced by Maxime Machenaud in the 57th minute, he finished his match with just two tackles.

His match is not catastrophic, but we can expect more from this player as he is capable of good performances. In attack, he never knew how to find a flaw in the Sara Var defense and went just 15 meters with the ball under his elbow, missing a tackle. He will have to do better at the end of the championship which promises to be tense in the Basque Country.