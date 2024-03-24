Top 14: Supporters, scrum, ineffectiveness in first period… Oyonnax – L’Independent’s favorites and scratches after USAP

During each Top 14 match, L’Indépendant offers its favorites and favourites. A look back at the blood and gold performance this Saturday, after the victory on the Oyonnax pitch (14-15).

We liked it

Supporters are there

Biarritz and Mont-de-Marsan in 2022. Brive and Grenoble in 2023. The year 2024 will be marked by the journey of around 500 Catalan supporters to Oyonnax. And, as usual, they put on a show and carried their players. A parade in the middle of the street in a good-natured atmosphere, not all clubs can boast of this. Even when the players arrived, the Catalans sang loudly. The players felt the excitement around this main event. Verdamu, getting off the bus, stopped with a slight smile. Gerald Bastide and David Marty laughed loudly as they gathered their belongings. True dialogue. Especially, at the end of the match. Matthew Acebes cut an interview short to celebrate and hug some of his 500 supporters. A journey that will go down in history.

Discipline

It is rare enough out there to be noted. In the entire match against Oyonnax this Saturday, USAP was penalized just five times. This is a little. and decisive. For, considering the result, the Catalans found their salvation in this discipline: of these five defects, two led to the Oionaxian trials (12E18E). And, above all, in this second half where Jo Al Abd’s players had little ammunition, only one penalty was awarded against USAP… for offensive tackles. Otherwise, the defense was solid, even at 80E Minutes on Oionax’s resuscitation attempt.

XXL match in Oviedo

In a very different match, Joaquin Oviedo performed against Racing 92 (February 3, 26-5). Offensively, he is the forward who has covered the most meters with the ball in hand (39). Defensively, he was spot on too, making 7 of 8 tackles in 65 minutes. Above all, he gave the impression of being an important anchor for his team. In the middle of the field, he was an important ball carrier. Like, even his compatriot and friend Ignacio Ruiz. If he struggles with throws in touch, in the game, Hooker is an undeniable asset to the blood and gold: 14 runs, a match record he shares with Ali Crosdale, 6 defenders killed, second best total in a match, and 100% successful tackles. . Excellent performances from the two Argentinians.

This quarrel

Oyonnax’s two right pillars Christopher Votoa and Irakli Mirtskhulava experienced an ordeal this Saturday. They are not the only ones. But their losing duels and their indiscipline in the scrum were emblematic of Catalan strength in this area of ​​the game. On five occasions the match referee had to allow Oyomen in the scrum from 17 penalties. “The scrum is a big strong point. As the touch sometimes fails, it allows us to get back afloat. We must continue to maintain a winning scrum”Tristan was barely satisfied.

We didn’t like it

Infertility in the first period

After Oeonax’s first two attempts (12E18E), the USAP gradually established itself in the opposite part of the field. The last 15 minutes of the first period were one-sided. But the USAP could not cross the goal line. It can be expensive. Because USAP was trailing by score (14-8) at this point in the match. And, above all, she dominated her subject. But, due to complacency, impatience, and inaccuracy, the USAP never made this long-awaited attempt. Taumopeau (35E) or a ball picked up too quickly by Weredamu which is sent into contact (38E) are just examples. The Catalans finally beat Crosdale (53E). But, even the latter did not have enough realism to kill the match in 76E Min, let the ball escape at the end of the line. without consequence.

Posolo Tuilagi’s concussion protocol

30E Minute, Posolo Tuilagi is on the ground. Trainers surround the 19-year-old second row and manipulate his head. Finally, he gets up and resumes the game for eight minutes. On a sideline, the referee asks him to come out to take a concussion protocol test. Aki. Because, apparently, Posolo Tuilagi did not respond favorably. So it is legitimate to think that the player’s health is not fully protected. What would have happened if the Catalan gem had suffered another blow to the head during these eight minutes of play? We’ll never know, but in this age where we want to protect the physical integrity of players as much as possible, this scene is surprising.