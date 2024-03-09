Top 14 – Perpignan win against Stade Toulouse to end Toulouse’s unbeaten run in 2024

In a brilliant evening Aime-Giral, Usap managed to beat the Toulouse stadium, which was largely overhauled though. A feat, yes, as Ugo Mola’s protégés were still undefeated in 2024. The success allows the Catalans to move 10 points ahead of Oyonnax, while Toulouse remain co-leaders in the championship, 10 points clear of third. .

On Day 18 of the Top 14, in a sold-out Aimé-Giral, Perpignan beat Toulouse (27-17) for a seventh consecutive home win. In the rankings, USAP remains in the red zone but is catching up with its leading followers. Stadium was runner-up to Stade Francais Paris.

Toulouse’s frenzied youthful adventure therefore dissipated in the fury of Ame Giral in Catalonia. Undefeated in 2024, Toulouse, who were on a run of eight consecutive successes in all competitions, had the desire of Perpignan and the great Tommaso Allan (27-17).

In the ranking, Perpignan remains in the red zone (13th, 35 points). Sang et Or come back two units from MHR (12th) and three points from Clermont (11th) and Lyon (10th). Toulouse (2nd, 55 points) remains on the podium.

First period played between forwards

Before stepping foot in Catalonia, Stade Toulouse expected a big fight. The Mola gang got what they expected. After a first long-range failure from Malia (0-0, 3rd), Allan punished a hasty defensive climb from Merkler (3-0, 13th). The Argentine recovered immediately to reward his efforts from the scrum (3-3, 17th). Melee, let’s talk about it!

Under pressure after a succession of fouls, Stade Toulouse were reduced to 14 men following a deliberate foul by Castro Ferreira on Ecochardt (24th). Five meters from goal, the Catalan forwards took matters into their own hands. Following a dominating scrum, Pierre-Baptiste Nucci scored a penalty try (10-3, 26th) as Aimé-Giral looked like hell for his young Toulouse players. That didn’t happen.

Superior to occupying the field, the Haut-Geronnais captured the opposing camp. Pounding the Catalans for 22 metres, they made their opponents guilty. Weredamu, author of a tilting tackle on Costas, joined the bench for ten minutes (32nd). At full strength, Joshua Brennan scored at the foot of the left post (10-10, 33rd).

Tommaso Allen Shaw

Back from the locker room, Toulouse continued to benefit from its numerical superiority. Once again, it was the forwards who did the work. At the end of the chain, as a trickster, Mathis Castro Ferreira immediately picked up the ball to flatten him (10-17, 44th). This first break didn’t clip the locals’ wings, and three-quarters came out of the hat.

On the closed side handled by McIntyre, after working in the forward axis, Lucas Dubois scored in the corner (17-17, 49th). After adding a long-range penalty (20-17, 60th), Allen delivered the song at Or with a fine effort. Once again, McIntyre lit the fuse on a superb grazing kick to follow. The German was beaten, and let the Italian into the goal (27-17, 71st).

On March 24, Stade Toulouse will travel to Chaban-Delmas Challenging the Bordeaux-Bagels union. A day ago, in Important seat for maintenancePerpignan will go to Oyonnax.