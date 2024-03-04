Top 14 – Perpignan: Towards long absence for Jeronimo de la Fuente, injured in Ischias

Besides the heavy loss (44-22) against Toulon this Saturday, USAP will undoubtedly have to do without Jeronimo de la Fuente for several weeks. With a hamstring injury, the Catalan center had to leave the pitch shortly after returning from the locker room.

Defeat on the Toulon lawn left sign. Jeronimo de la Fuente had to leave his team around the 44th minute of the game. A premature exit soon after returning from the locker room for the Catalan center, injured in Isquios. Hence it was Duguivalu who came to play in his place. So the USAP captain must be away from the field for several weeks. In any case, Frank Azema feared this after the match. The Perpignan manager was already talking about: “four to five weeks” absence.

Removal is also not available

The Argentina international has made 11 appearances for Perpignan this season, all as a starter. A hard blow for a Catalan team that will surely be without its captain for a long time. At center, USAP must do without the already injured Apisai Naqalevu. Taumoepau, Duguivalu and Barraque are available.

Note that Perpignan is currently ranked 13th (31 points) just two points from Montpellier who are on the doorstep of the red zone. Frank Azema’s men will host Stade Toulouse this weekend Day 18 of Top 14.