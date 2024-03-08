Top 14 – Pau – Beyoni creations: Joe Simmonds returns, first for Mateo Carreras

To challenge Bayonne, the Pau division can count on Joe Simmonds back in the competition. The English fly-half will be dueling against Camille Lopez, who is present in the Basque starting fifteen.

Early XV of Pau : 15. Maddox; 14. Atisogbe, 13. Galeton, 12. Manu, 11. Azela; 10. Simmonds, 9. Daubagna; 7. Hewat, 8. Gorgadz, 6. L. Whitelock (Capt.); 5. S. Whitelock, 4. Auradau; 3. Tokolahi, 2. Ray, 1. Chauwak. substitute: 16. Delhomel, 17. Fisihoi, 18. Ducat, 19. Tagitagivalu, 20. Zaguere, 21. Robson, 22. Desperes, 23. Corato. Beginning of Bayonne XV : 15. Tibarghian; 14. Carreras, 13. Erbinartégaray, 12. Martocq, 11. Baget; 10. Lopez, 9. Machenod; 7. Ituria, 8. Cassim, 6. Bordeaux; 5. Ceyte, 4. Marchois (cap.); 3. Tatafu, 2. Giudicelli, 1. Cormenier. ?? ??????

???́?????? ??? TDS Transport and Logistics Section Pelois\u26a1Aviron Bayonnaise

\ud83d\udccdHemau Stadium

\ud83d\uddd3\ufe0f Saturday 9 December

\ud83c\udfc9 Kick-off at 5:00 p.m

\ud83d\udcfa broadcast on Rugby+ ???? ?????? \ud83d\udd35\u26aa\ufe0f pic.twitter.com/HXGETAFN4y — Aviron Beyoncé (@avironrugbypro) March 8, 2024 substitute: 16. Acquier, 17. Perchaud, 18. Mikoutadz, 19. Haiguy, 20. Aprasidz, 21. Lestrade, 22. Hodge, 23. Scholtz.

Source link