Top 14: Montgaillard’s first win, first attempt at 7 in 14 years… USAP improved success stats against Castres

USAP won this Saturday against Castres (43-12) with an offensive bonus. A look back, in numbers, at this eighth straight win over Aimé-Giral.

7

USAP scored seven tries against Castres this Saturday (43-12). For some of the bigger teams in the Championship, this is sometimes the house price. But for Perpignan, it hasn’t been in the Top 14 since 2010! Around the same time this year: it was March 27, 2010. USAP won against Stade Français (44-23) with a double from Jerome Porical and goals from David Marty and Farid Sid.

Also read:

Top 14 – USAP: Left, left column Giorgi Tetrashvili suffers a tear in his pectoral during the match

16

The stat is crazy and has been for a while. But it ended this Saturday, March 30. USAP hooker Victor Montgallard won his first career Top 14 match. As it stands, it doesn’t make much sense. But if we decide to highlight it, it is because the 21-year-old lost 16 matches in which he participated in the Top 14 since the beginning of his youth career, which began on May 22, 2022 in… Castres. . A statistic that still needs to be qualified, as there have been 13 away matches in particular and several trips where the USAP had no good intentions. But, that is, Victor Montgaillard, who made a good entrance, is no longer cursed!

Also read:

Top 14 – “It’s the fruit of what we’ve been working on since the start of the season”: Find out the post-match reactions after USAP’s big success against Castres (43-12)

43

For the first time in over a year, USAP scored 43 points in the championship game. It was on February 18, 2023 during a visit to the Pelois division, where Patrick Arletz’s men won 49 to 29. But without the offensive bonus. With “only” six tries, the Catalans were unable to resist Bernays’ return at the end of the match to grab the extra point. There, against Castres, the job was well and truly done with seven two tries.

Also read:

Top 14: France XV coach Fabian Galthy, present for USAP-Castres at Ame-Giral

44

We are only at 20E Championship Day. And USAP already has more points than last season. Blood and Gold is in 13th place with 43 units after 26 days.E Place, synonymous with access-match. Today, Perpignan is located in 9E position (ahead of Bayonne-Toulon) and has 44 points under his belt. USAP is ahead of its normal transit time. What dream? Only the future and upcoming matches will define it…