Top 14 – La Rochelle confirms, Clermont and Racing 92 react… Day 18 predictions

Day 18 of the Top 14 will take place this weekend, once again with crucial matches for the rest of the season. La Rochelle must confirm its return to form while Clermont and Racing 92 are bound to react.

Will La Rochelle’s great promises continue? After their big win against Clermont, the Maritimes have regained their core strength and advance against the Parisians who are still undefeated in 2024. The meeting promises to be tough between the two contenders for the final stage and the fate of the game cannot be decided. Draw only in the final minutes. In front of their home crowd, Bryce Dulin’s teammates should still bring Stade Francis down.

Our prediction: victory for La Rochelle, defensive bonus for Stade Francis

Another atmosphere of Marcel-Michelin. After three consecutive defeats, Clermont must respond to avoid falling into the top 6 and further down. Eight points from thirteenth place, the Oyonnaxians almost have their backs against the wall and will travel to Auvergne with no ambition to win to get back on the heels of Montpellier and Perpignan.

Our prediction: Victory for Clermont

In Ron, Lyon are playing a new crucial match to get away from the red zone. Defeated by Bayonne last week, Baptiste Couilloud’s teammates host an ambitious Olympic castres, eager to finish in the top 6. Both teams are looking for points with very different objectives and the meeting promises to be intense till the end.

Our prediction: Victory for Lyon, defensive bonus for Castres

Still at the bottom of the rankings, MHR will be looking for a fourth consecutive victory. In fine form in recent weeks, Patrice Collazo’s protégés hold a two-point lead at the Perpignan Barrage and are not looking to back down. UBB will once again travel without most of their international players and try to make a big impact, as they did in Toulon.

Our prediction: Victory for Montpellier

The Southwest will be in turmoil this weekend with a great duel between the Basques and the Bernais. Defeated in Paris, Pelois will be looking to return to the top 6 by hosting a Bayonne team in front of a home crowd that is still quiet on the outside but which has certainly made this derby tick at the Hameu Stadium. A clash that smelled like gunpowder and that sparked the final moments of the match.

Our prediction: Victory for Pau, defensive bonus for Bayonne

The Catalans are expected in their nest of Ame-Giral after a huge shock to Toulon last week. Franck Azema’s men know they still have to sit at home to get out of the red zone, but Stade Toulouse proved their squad depth is no problem even during the doubles. For one of the classics of the championship, Ugo Mola’s young keeper could surprise again on Catalan soil.

Our prediction: Victory for Toulouse, defensive bonus for Perpignan

Sunday evening’s poster puts two clubs in the hole in poor form in recent weeks. If RCT raises the bar against Usap, Racing continues its slump with five straight losses and will have to smile again at its home ground. Already beaten at home by Toulouse, Montpellier and Stade Francis, the residents of Ile-de-France want to stop the bleeding.

Our Prediction: Victory for Racing 92