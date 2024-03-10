Top 14 – Feeling of “”not cat**”…”: Stade France faces its lack of reality after defeat at La Rochelle

Only one penalty awarded and three tries conceded. Championship leaders and best-defending Stade France lamented their lack of success, among other things, after their 23-3 defeat at La Rochelle at the start of Day 18 of the Top 14. Post-match reactions.

Clement Cassets (left column): “The match could have gone on for another 120 minutes, we wouldn’t have progressed”

“We could have improved a lot of things, victory is one of them. We were playing a big team with a big group, they are the European champions, we have to keep that in mind. If we want to finish the season. Better than that, We have to find out what went wrong and fix it. To go on in the first half? We have not had a bit of success. There are matches where you feel that things are not going well. On the pitch. , I sometimes have a feeling of “no sweat”. The match could have gone on for another 120 minutes, we would not have progressed. Be careful, we are playing a very strong team, capable of putting in great sequences. We have to look at some positives because we have our goal. There were long sequences of 5m, without taking any points. We have to keep it. Later, we have to grow until the end of the season.”

Karim Ghazal (Head Coach): “Rochelle was a bit more hungry than us”

“We’re disappointed because we’ve come to play a big match, which we’ve been doing for a few matches but we missed a bit in our first half. In the second half, we spent about 36 minutes on our side defending, the last We had to try 80 meters to keep a few balls at home except the ball. We talked about humility before the match. When we won, we were not in the process of saying that even if we are first, we are the best. In the championship. Today, we lost a match, We are very disappointed, but we have to manage to keep the measure. We can say that Rochelle was a little more hungry than us, quite simply. It happens. We are not going to bury ourselves. We have the same energy and the same desire. Let’s get back to work.”

Jules Gimbert (Scrum Half): “We take a slap but it’s not over”

“We prepared seriously for the match all week but it just didn’t work. In the first half, we had a few chances in scoring areas but we couldn’t convert them. So we left them too much in front of us. Shame. . We remain at the top of the ranking but we are not satisfied with it. Taking 23 points? It is certain that when we are the first defense in the championship, we slap but it does not end. We are going to keep our heads up. , we are going to work.