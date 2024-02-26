Top 14 – Clermont Barometer – Toulouse: Paul Costas and Mathis Castro-Ferreira shine, Benjamin Urdapiletta unknown

To win on the Clermont pitch, Toulouse was able to trust its young defender. Paul Costas and Mathis Castro-Ferreira particularly shined. Benjamin Urdapiletta was missed.

Tops

What technical and tactical precision! Paul Costas against Clermont, it was the first demonstration of a technical series from a kid that is already no longer funny. Quick, he also knows how to make progress with a hook or shoulder strike. He manages to be selfless and play in rhythm. Defensively, his tackling technique is very good and he manages to bring down his opponents quickly. It was his good understanding of the game that saw him deliver a perfect kick for Retier’s try, after fixing the defence. The center beat four defenders and finished the match with eleven tackles.

It was his second start in the Top 14. However, Mathis Castro-Ferreira shone on the Michelin pitch. Full of desire, he made multiple tackles (12) and covered a lot of ground, also being active in the ruck zone. He presented perfectly These young people from Toulouse, who marched on ASM this Sunday evening. Additionally, he was well placed twice to score a killer double in the second half. We ask to see the third line again!

The New Zealander was, often, one of the only Clermontois to find progress. With his physical strength, Moala did damage in the middle of the field. He is the player who beat the most defenders in this match (8). It’s almost disappointing that he wasn’t used more as a spear closer to the lines to make a difference. While Claremont had its strong moments, Moala was never far away.

The flops

Clermontois was obliged to place a right column in this series. In the 11th minute he overtook his teammates After a very bad gesture at Alban Placens. As the Toulouse flanker contested the ball at a ruck, the Moldovan flanker, throwing himself uncontrollably onto his left knee, made a terrifying turn. Injured, the Toulouse man had to leave the field. Clermontois too, but that was due to a red card…

His composure and experience were essential against the Toulouse youth. Overwhelmed by the pace, Urdapileta didn’t know how to animate as needed. He let many balls escape and was not as precise with his feet as his first “paneltouch”. Overall, the opener didn’t look like much and was eventually replaced by Jules Pleisson too early. The latter performed better than its predecessor.

Set up as a scrum half, the former Bordello-Baglais wasn’t really up to the same tempo as his teammates. He often rushes and makes wrong choices. This was evidenced by a poorly struck kick over the first defensive screen, which allowed Clermontois to calmly win the ball back when a shot was about to be played early in the second half. Most of all, he made a big mistake in the first half, completely missing his pass to Malia. Certainly embarrassing, Jermaine sent the ball into the back of his goal and this led to Delguy’s try. He was also blocked twice on his field goal in the game and missed four tackles.