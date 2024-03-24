Top 14 – Bordeaux-Bagels – Toulouse Barometer: Pierre Bochaton and Pablo Uberti Unexpected heroes, Emmanuel Mefau tries everything

This Sunday evening, UBB won 31-28 against Toulouse on the lawn of Matmut Atlantic. An extraordinary match, during which Pierre Bochaton and Pablo Uberti shined. Emmanuel Mefau, for his part, turned almost everything upside down.

Tops

Like Uberti (quoted below), he is not the first name we cite when we think of UBB’s four-star team. Pierre Bochatan broke the screen on the Matmat Atlantic lawn. Offensively, former Bourg-en-Bresse player allows Tevita Tatafu to shine. It was defensively that he could do well. Author of 9 tackles in the first half (he finished with 17) Bochaton was essential to his team. He also recovered a ground penalty early in the game.

It was he who scored the winning try minutes before the final whistle before ending one of Toulouse’s last attacks in the 75th minute. Bochaton is the hero of the evening on the UBB side.

And to think he wasn’t included in UBB’s starting lineup for this match… It’s simple, Pablo Uberti didn’t have to wait long to make an appearance. From the fifth minute, it was he who made the important ball in the Toulouse 22 meters, and who suddenly started the action of the first Girondin attempt, signed by Moifana. Well served on his left wing, Uberti was able to show himself in attack, without forgetting to defend. On the half-hour mark, the Garnet winger made a save on an onrushing Alexandre Rumet.

This is what we call opportunism. Devoid of ammunition in the first period, Mathis LeBelle calmly bided his time. On the hour mark, the Haute-Garonne winger was brilliantly served by Antoine Dupont. He then won his duel to score the first try of the match. First Banderilla, followed a few seconds later by another. After a low kick from Costas, Lebel managed to dribble past Burroughs to push the ball into the promised land. A double full of talent.

Rugby is much easier with Emmanuel Mefau. Entering the 45th minute of the game, the red and black colossus turned almost everything upside down. He put the Gironde defense on the back foot, before Ahky’s second stead effort. To all his percussion, the French international stepped forward. We are used to it, but it is very strong.

Emmanuel Mefou made a sensational entry.

flop

Exceptional two weeks ago against Perpignan, the Spanish international had a complicated evening on the pitch at Matmut Atlantic. Toulouse’s right column had some big hits, but it was mainly two penalties in the scrum sector that darkened the picture. Dorian Aldegheri scored in his place in the 45th minute.

This Sunday evening was not really a match for the pillars. Used to crushing everything with ball in hand, “Big Ben” was rather discreet. Only 3 tackles and six carries for Tameifuna. Offensively not very popular, he was sanctioned twice.