Top 14 – Bayonne Barometer – La Rochelle: Uzair Cassim and Facundo Bosch lead by example, Tolu Latu is gloomy

The number eight of Aviron Bayonnais and Argentine hooker was impressive against La Rochelle. They contributed greatly to Bayonne’s (13-12) win, while in the opposing camp, the Maritimes failed to make contact and Tolu Latu struggled to make his throws.

Tops

what to say Uzair Qasim spent only 50 minutes on the Jean Dogger pitch, but what a riot of energy! He played in line with his last outings in the top 14, winning most of his impact (37 meters covered with ball in hand, 3 defenders beaten) and often, His team is on the right track. Its introduction coincided with a decline in Ciel et Blanc’s performance. Coincidence or not?

Weeks pass and Tevita is the same for Tatafu. The right-hander, often, was powerful in melee. He scored a strong effort early in the match – the only one for his team – one. On the ground, he troubled Rochelle with two bruised balls (7th, 21st). His physical density actually damages the seawall (two broken tackles) and his charges often outrun Aviron Beyoncé.

Hooker made 17 tackles in 63 minutes on the pitch. Only Pierre Huguet (22) did better. On Saturday evening, he also scratched a ground ball (20th) on Gregory Alldritt’s charge. On the following action, after a new charge by the France number eight, he helped Tavita Tatafu scratch the ball. Clean on his throws, he set an example in the fight. With Baptiste Hegu, he prevented the powerful Remy Piquet from passing the opposition goal (61st), before leaving the pitch.

Starting on the third line wing, Baptiste Hegu (25 years old) put in a very solid performance. First, he was prodigious in the air, both on throws from his tailback, where he never missed, and when he was targeted on kickoff receptions. On the opposing throw, he faced a close touch in his in-goal (59th). Then, in the running game, he was vital to Tevita Tatafu’s try (10th), where his ride down the left wing allowed Beyoncé to gain ground. Defensively, he was fairly clean, even though he missed two tackles.

flop

Even though he made a lot of saves (14 tackles, 2 misses), he had a complicated evening on the pitch a la Rochelle Hooker, Tolu Latu, Jean Dogger. His first throw (5th) was messed up. The following ones (12th, 34th, 39th) are not direct. One hurt the Maritimes in the 34th minute as Stade Rochelle were five meters from the opposition goal at that point. Overall, La Rochelle’s touch was not good, as Ronan O’Gara’s men had just 82% of the ball.

UJ Seuteni seemed to lack direction on Saturday evening. Twice (14th, 45th) on the launch, he misses Antoine Hastoy and the ball falls to the ground. Wrested the ball from him in the ruck (46th), then made a forward attack (54th). A match to forget.

The right-hander has not been at the level expected from the international pillar. He forwards in the running game (25th), conceded three penalties and sometimes suffered in closed scrums, an area where he opposed Matisse Perchaud.