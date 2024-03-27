Tony Estanguet confirms that salary increases have been made for the management of the Games Organizing Committee

At a time when the Organizing Committee for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (COJOP) is looking for savings to try to balance its budget (4.4 billion euros), even if it means asking some of its public partners (Île-de-France Region, City of Paris) so that they can take charge of certain costs, the announcement of a salary increase in the management of the entity carried out at the end of the year 2022 is a slight stain.

MP (Socialist Party) Claudia Roux, was quoted by the programme “Further Investigation” On France 2 which is scheduled to air on the evening of Thursday March 28, reports also increase, which “ Concerns of ten senior officers” In November 2022, the Paris 2024 remuneration was approved by the Committee.

“For the majority, it’s between 7% and 10%. But some of them make a leap of 15,000 euros a year. Others see an increase of 32,000 euros. There is also a communications director who sees his salary rise from 150,000 to 195,000 euros per year.” A member of the Remuneration Committee from September 2023, explains the elected official.

She confirmed part of these figures on Wednesday morning, during the hearing of the National Assembly’s Cultural Affairs Committee of Cojop President Tony Estanguet and the inter-ministerial representative of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Michel Cadot. (Dijopp).

“How do you explain the budgetary drift in the payroll, which can exceed 100 million euros for a total cost of about 600 million euros, and on the other hand justify that this is the last year, the year of the Games (that) have (summer) Decided to take a surprise raise of 45,000 euros on a basic annual salary of 155,000 euros? “, she said.

Decisions “unanimously approved by the Board of Directors”

“Salaries of the management group have not been increased,” Tony Estanguet responded, before clarifying that this however ” Extraordinary cases of some people » : “We realized that there was a difference in pay in some cases and it was recently restructured”, He explained, specifically “ Reasons for equal pay between women and men.”

“It’s all being followed very closely,” Mr. Estanguet assured, citing the role of the independent remuneration committee, J “Reports directly to the Board of Directors”. “All decisions on remuneration are approved, especially for senior executives, unanimously by the Cojop Board of Directors”, Where the state specifically sits, Michel Cadot noted for part. “That was the case,” He clarified about the increase mentioned at the end of 2022.

Mr Estanguet also justified the increase in the overall payroll for Paris 2024, which is now estimated at 584 million euros, by the need to be able to capture “Knowledge of International Experts”by “The Evolution of Organizational Spaces”. and by “Strong inflation that necessitated wage increases, especially low wages”.

“97% Secure Requirements” in Private Security. Tony Estanguet declared to the Deputies of the Cultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday that “97% of needs” Private security has been contracted and “safe”, Whether by the Paris 2024 Games Organizing Committee (COJOP) or by operators entrusted with the management of certain sites (Roland-Garros, for example). Cojob’s requirements for private security agents are estimated at an average of 17,000 per day and a peak of 22,000. Paris 2024 must now ensure that selected companies have adequate human resources. It was decided to recruit “20% to 30%” Additional people to make up for possible absences on D-Day, declared Michelle Cadoton, inter-ministerial representative of the Olympic Games. The latter added that an assessment of available human resources would be established by the end of April. “There are some adjustments that will need to be made from the beginning of May. That’s a reasonable time frame,” Referring to resorting to the army in case of shortage of personnel, he clarified.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Find all our content on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: France is facing a growing and multifaceted terrorist threat 715 people were excluded for potential risks, including ten on the S files, according to Gerald Darmanin. According to the police prefect, some agents may be armed “under certain conditions”. Ile-de-France businesses are hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games Should we fear the worst in transport in Ile-de-France? Transport during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris: From the excitement of promises to the shock of reality The Paris 2024 Olympic Village takes up residence in Seine-Saint-Denis A logistical time trial at the Olympic Village for the organizing committee Bernard Thibault: “For the 2024 Games, our aim is to show that big events are not incompatible with high social rights. Athlete preparation Does France really have the means to shine in the medal rankings? Volleyball player Lucille Gicwell, Olympic pioneer in a family of champions Anastasia Kirpichnikova, swimmer in geopolitical turmoil after passing under French flag Athlete “teams”, win-win contracts between athletes and companies Nantenin Keita’s last preparation amid doubts and good humour Handball player Vincent Gerard heads down for one last Olympic adventure Christo and Toma Junior Popov, two talented brothers competing to represent France in badminton Riyadh Salem, “Twice Saved” by the Game Dorian Coninx, world triathlon champion, racks up kilometers to avoid being docked Simone Biles on the way to Paris 2024: “I’m getting old and I have more to lose” The question of the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes The Cold War in world sport has resumed between Russia and the IOC “All the elements come together to replay an episode in the long history of Olympic boycotts” Thomas Bach, President of the IOC: “The aggression of the Russian government is increasing day by day, against the committee, against the Games, against me” Football and the Paralympic Games, two ticketing challenges In search of savings, Games organizers are seeking help from partner communities A legal investigation is ongoing Tony Estanguet, the games boss, in his turn for justice The “Four Musketeers” of the Planning Committee targeted by the PNF. Olympic Torch Relay Some municipalities balk at the requirements and costs associated with hosting a torch relay Government steps up accelerator to close accessibility gap Seine-Saint-Denis and the Games La Corneuve amid excitement and concern over the transformation of Georges-Valbon Park Saint-On’s Red Star is deprived of a stadium due to rugby games An island, an eco-friendly mayor and a “chance” to benefit from the Games. Paris during the games As the Games approach, anti-poverty organizations fear “social cleansing”. Exciting opening of new venue, Adidas Arena at Porte de la Chapelle The Games are not just Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis In Martinique and Guadeloupe, Olympic fever grows from afar West Indian athletes were forced into exile to shine Muse volunteers, between “glory” and “struggle”. In Polynesia, Tihupu is happy to host the 2024 Olympic Games but fears over-tourism environmental issues Halving the carbon footprint of food served at the Games: another challenge for Paris 2024 How Olympic Games organizers plan to deal with heatwave this summer Coca-Cola, a sponsor of the Paris 2024 Olympics and still the “world champion” of plastic pollution Games that highlight social issues Far from the glory of the Olympics, the reality of PE lessons at Montreal College At the time of sports, the main national cause, the alarming state of swimming pools in France The school play is still finding the right formula See more Look less

Philippe Le Coeur

Reuse this content