Tonight on Amazon: Angelina Jolie as You’ve Never Seen Her in Anatomy of a Top Model – Cinema News

Angelina Jolie plays a beautiful role of a young model immersed in a tough world in the film, available on Amazon Prime through Warner Pass.

Do you know this little-known Angelina Jolie movie in which she plays a top model? Released under the rather cool title of Anatomy of a Top Model, the feature film is an HBO television film that originally aired on January 31, 1998, and was released in France in 2001, when Angelina Jolie became a movie star with Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. was 2001). It is currently available on Prime Video via Warner Pass.



Anatomy of a Top Model tells the true story of Gia Carangi, a young woman who “moved to New York” to pursue a career as a model. There, she meets Wilhelmina Cooper (played by Faye Dunaway), director of the Wilhelmina Models Agency, who gives Gia access to shoots for major brands, but also introduces her to medication to keep her momentum going.

Very comfortable on screen, Angelina Jolie transmits Gia Carangi’s insecurity, energy and character with a sense of uneasiness, literally exploding the modeling code of the time by imposing new poses and faces that would later be adopted by all top models. Jolie won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Movie for her role in Anatomy of a Top Model.



Incredible but still incredible, Elizabeth Mitchell (best known for her role as Juliet in the Lost series) plays Linda, a makeup artist for models, who approaches Gia and tries to help her overcome her addictions.



The TV movie is directed by Michael Christopher, who will reunite with Angelina Jolie for Original Sin (2001). Mississippi Mermaid In which he plays opposite Antonio Banderas. The novel was already brought to the screen by François Truffaut with Jean-Paul Belmondo and Catherine Deneuve.