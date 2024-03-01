To avoid new leaks on GTA 6, Rockstar takes a radical decision that doesn’t please its employees at all.

It is difficult for publishers to avoid leaks. Despite their best efforts, almost all studios have been affected. Some players love them, while others just hate them because for them, they spoil the fun, but especially the surprises. Rockstar is no exception. On December 4, the studio suffered the biggest leak in its history: a day before the GTA 6 trailer was released by a hacker (who was later arrested and sentenced to life in a special institution). After the leak, Rockstar itself released the trailer.

But the leaders do not want to face this situation anymore, especially regarding one of the most anticipated titles of 2025. So they took a radical decision.

Teleworking is over!

The development of GTA 6 is not yet complete, but it is nearing completion. It will undoubtedly be the biggest hit of the year 2025, which millions of players have been waiting for. But Rockstar no longer wanted any leaks on the web, so studio leaders decided to stop teleworking. Their employees must be present on the premises during their 5 working days of the week.

In an email to Bloomberg’s Jason SchreierJen Kolbe, Rockstar’s head of publishing, said studio executives justified the move for productivity and security reasons, after dealing with several major leaks in recent years.

A decision not really appreciated

“Making these changes puts us in a better position to launch the new Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and optimization we know it needs, as well as a delivery roadmap that matches the scale and ambition.”Explains the manager in more detail, although, as the press agency points out, this change in personnel is not really welcome.

Following the pandemic, it is true that many sectors, including video games, have turned to teleworking to ensure the continuity of their activity. A practice that has become democratic, and which has continued since the end of the pandemic, because it allows for a better balance for significantly more people. however, Rockstar understands that returning to an on-site work schedule in its offices has tangible benefits.

Of course, the measure is far from unanimous, but above all it will allow to better control the quality of the product and the work of the teams before its launch. GTA 6 is planned for 2025 with no specific date.